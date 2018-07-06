Local News

Sioux Falls Man Charged With Kidnapping

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 11:54 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 12:35 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A 59-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman. 

It all started on Friday when the victim went to a bar. She met the suspect Kermit Lewis and he ended up keeping her in his apartment for several days. He let her leave the apartment Wednesday and she called 911. 

"Eventually the SWAT team came in, took him into custody. There wasn't any issues or problems with that," Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said. 

He was charged with 2nd degree kidnapping. More charges could be coming. KELOLAND news is digging into his criminal history which dates back to the 1980s. 

We'll have more details on this developing story. 

