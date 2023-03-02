SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after a hit and run.



Police say 53-year-old Mariano Gonzalez Campos was driving a pickup at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended an SUV at Maple Street and West Russell Street around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

A Minnehaha County Deputy later found the suspect’s truck near 12th Street and Marion Avenue and made the arrest. Gonzalez Campos was charged with a DWI and a felony hit and run, according to law enforcement.

Gonzalez Campos is also charged with not having a driver’s license and having an open container in his pickup.