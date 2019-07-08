Sioux Falls man charged with DWI and child abuse Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing charges after driving recklessly in downtown Sioux Falls.

It started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. An officer saw an SUV driving near 3rd Street and Main Avenue. The officer thinks the SUV was going around 50 to 60 mph. The speed limit there is 20 mph.

That officer lost sight of the SUV, but another officer spotted it near 10th Street and 2nd Avenue, this time going around 70 mph.

After running a red light and a stop sign, the SUV finally stopped at Avera McKennan hospital. It turns out there was a 1-year-old child in the car and they believed the child had ingested lighter fluid.

The driver of the car — 26-year-old Chanss Wicker — is facing several charges including DWI and child abuse.

