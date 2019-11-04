Sioux Falls man charged with breaking into three businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is charged with three counts of burglary.

Someone broke into three businesses over the weekend and stole their cash registers.

Detectives say surveillance video from two of the locations appear to show the same person.

An officer saw a person who matched that description early this morning.

“The physical description matched, the clothing matched, he had a backpack that was all similar, so a lot of these things added up, the officer stopped to talk with him, explained why he was stopping him, that he matched the description in some of these burglaries,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say the man gave the officer a fake name, so he arrested 23-year-old Terry Price for false impersonation. Later he was also charged with three counts of burglary.

The three businesses burglarized were Shop N Cart, The Cake Lady, and Donovan’s Hobby and Scuba.