SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend.

Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday.

He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman more than ten times near the PREMIER Center.

Michael Pettigrew

Later in the day, he’s accused of cutting two men — one in the throat — outside a gas station at the corner of Madison Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Police say all of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law. Pettigrew also made headlines in December, when he started a motel room on fire.

He entered a guilty plea in that case and is still waiting to be sentenced.