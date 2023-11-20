SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the temperatures drop this week, you might think about warming up your car.

That’s what a Sioux Falls man was doing early Saturday morning when some strangers approached him.

He was inside his vehicle, just a few blocks from Dunham Park on the west side of the city.

“It was actually parked in a garage and he said two guys came up to him. One of them had a gun, pointed a gun at him and took his vehicle,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police later found the stolen vehicle, but they’re still looking for the people who took it.