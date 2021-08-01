Sioux Falls man back to restoring cars after chiropractic treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Imagine having so much pain that it stops you from doing something you love. That was the case for one Sioux Falls man.

For Wayne Silkenson, cars are his hobby.

Restoring cars is something he’s been doing for years.

“First one I did was in the 90s, it was a Ford panel, and I’ve done various different ones,” patient, car owner, Wayne Silkenson said.

But a few years ago, he started developing pain in his back.

“I wasn’t able to lean over a hood to put plugs in vehicles, and let alone with this there’s a lot of crawling in and out, and up and down, some morning I would get up and I just knew it was going to be a bad day and I wouldn’t be able to be mobile,” Wilkenson said.

That’s when he turned to Highest Health Chiropractic.

“We went through a thorough analysis process to see exactly what was going on with his spine and then developed a specific care, recommendation for him,” doctor, owner Highest Health Chiropractic, Nate DeJong said.

“Within six months he had me pain free and life is good in the neighborhood,” Silkenson said.

That led him to be able to restore this 1936 Dodge D2.

“I felt so good I thought you know I will roll it out of storage and start making connections and see how I can work with people to put it together,” Silkenson said.

With the help of friends and a body shop, Wayne says it took about two and a half years to get the car looking like this, all that’s left to do is get the inside upholstered.

“I’ve always wanted a pre war ever since I was in third grade and I never built one until now that dream has finally come true,” Silkenson said.

Silkenson says he still comes to see Doctor DeJong about every two weeks or when needed. Silkenson says he plans to keep restoring cars in the future.