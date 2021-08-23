Sioux Falls man assaulted with a rock, suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after another man hit him in the head with a rock.

At police briefing on Monday, Officer Sam Clemens said the two men were together in the area of 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue Saturday night.

The suspect left the scene after assaulting the victim. Police found a work ID in the area and used it to track down the suspect.

Police say 22-year-old Gary Primeaux faces assault charges.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.