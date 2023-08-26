SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a crash near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 10:37 p.m. The man hit another car and left the scene on foot until officers caught up with him shortly afterward.

The man was arrested for aggrevated eluding, driving without a license, DUI 2nd offense, felony hit & run with an injury, obstructing an officer, reckless driving, resisting arrest and vehicular battery.

He is being held at the Minnehaha County jail. His name is not available at this time. The injuries from the person(s) in the other vehicle are unknown. This is a developing story.