Sioux Falls man arrested on robbery, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of beating up and robbing a man.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday police say two men got into an argument near 8th St. and Franklin Ave. Authorities say one man started hitting the other, knocking the other man down.

“After knocking them down and they were unable to defend themselves the suspect then began rummaging through the subject’s pockets stole some items from him, and then if that wasn’t bad enough began stomping on their head,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said.

Godfrey Chipps

Police say two separate bystanders stepped in to help. One person called 9-1-1 then started recording video. Police say a woman also tried shielding the man’s head to keep him from getting hit. Police are still trying to contact the woman to get a statement on the crime.

The suspect, 36-year-old Godfrey Chipps, was arrested. He faces robbery and aggravated assault charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.