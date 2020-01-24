Sioux Falls man arrested on child pornography charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man, who’s been in and out of jail for the past two decades, is facing multiple charges for possession child pornography.

Travis Dean Walter was booked into the Minnehaha County jail early this morning on four charges of possessing, manufacturing and distributing child pornography.

Walter has a lengthy criminal record, 22 pages dating all the way back to 1997 when he was just 18 years old.

Those charges range from possessing a controlled substance to resisting arrest to simple assault against a law enforcement officer. But as for these latest charges on child pornography, police say someone turned him in.

“We had a person who ended up finding some suspicious images on a phone and they turned that over to police and we were able to go through that and confirmed that it was child pornography,” Sioux Falls Police public information officer Sam Clemens said.

Police didn’t release the ages of the victims, but they have been able to identify them and say they are all are local.

“This is still an ongoing investigation because of the sensitive nature I’m not going to give a whole lot of details on that, but there’s probably going to be more charges as we get further into this investigation,” Clemens said.

Walter remains in jail tonight. No bond has been set.