Sioux Falls man arrested on assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight, accused of swinging a pipe inside a business.

Officers were called to a business in the eastern part of the city Thursday evening. Employees say a man entered with a pipe and a rock before he started yelling and screaming.

“One of the employees went to call 911 and the guy took the phone from the employee. He swung a pipe a few times at an employee and then went outside and grabbed, there was some type of sign and he pulled that out of the ground and started swinging that at another employee,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says when officers arrived, the suspect started fighting with police. One of the officers had a minor injury.

Police arrested Michael James Kolb on several assault charges.