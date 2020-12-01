Sioux Falls man arrested in road rage incident over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident this weekend.

Investigators say it started when one vehicle cut off another along 41st Street. Eventually, both vehicles were stopped at a stoplight.

“What ended up being our victims were yelling at the suspect, and then the suspect ended up pulling out a gun and pointing it at the other people,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested Raul Portillo on two counts of aggravated assault. Officers say they also found meth inside his vehicle.