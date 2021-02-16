Sioux Falls man arrested for threatening woman with BB gun, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after threatening a woman with a BB gun outside of an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a woman was walking into an apartment building in the 900 block of north Duluth Avenue when a man approached her around 1 a.m. The man said something and pulled out a gun. The woman was able to get inside of the building and call the cops. Police say the suspect did not ask for anything or try to take anything.

Authorities caught up with the man nearby and discovered the gun was a BB gun. They arrested 34-year-old Dustin Leroy Track, of Sioux Falls, for aggravated assault and obstruction.