Sioux Falls man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend with gun

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun. 

According to police, 28-year-old Cory Kostelecky attempted to get into an apartment home at the 4500 Block of East 42nd Street, near 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue around 7 p.m. He never got into the apartment, despite kicking the door. He then went to his car, grabbed a shotgun and was threatening to kill the 30-year-old victim. 

Kostelecky ended up leaving the scene before authorities ended up arresting him. He’s charged with aggravated assault and no-contact violation.  

There were no injuries. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss