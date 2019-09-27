Sioux Falls man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend with gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun.

According to police, 28-year-old Cory Kostelecky attempted to get into an apartment home at the 4500 Block of East 42nd Street, near 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue around 7 p.m. He never got into the apartment, despite kicking the door. He then went to his car, grabbed a shotgun and was threatening to kill the 30-year-old victim.

Kostelecky ended up leaving the scene before authorities ended up arresting him. He’s charged with aggravated assault and no-contact violation.

There were no injuries.