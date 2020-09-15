Sioux Falls man arrested for shooting neighbor with BB gun

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A man driving a car yelled at a man walking and then shot him a couple of times with the BB gun before driving off.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars for shooting his neighbor with a BB gun, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Bennett Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said Aaron Michael Flittie was arrested for aggravated assault for shooting his 45-year-old neighbor “several times.” The victim did not have any serious injuries, but did throw a hammer at Flittie, which missed.

Clemens said the victim was hit in the chest, neck and ear. Police said the argument may have started about a motorcycle being started at night.

Police said there was another incident with a BB gun at 10 p.m. near 10th Street and Indiana Avenue. A man driving a car yelled at a man walking and then shot him a couple of times with the BB gun before driving off. No serious injuries were reported.