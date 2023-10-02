SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, facing his seventh drunk driving charge.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Antwaun Powell on Friday night. Police say he was passed out in his car at a Hy-Vee store.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were also four warrants for his arrest. Those cases include another DUI charge and an animal abuse case. According to an affidavit, he’s accused of stabbing a cat to death in January. Witnesses told police he was drunk and claimed he didn’t remember doing it.

Powell has served some jail time for his past drunk driving offenses, but most of his prison sentences were suspended, meaning he didn’t have to serve any time as long as he stayed out of trouble.