Sioux Falls man arrested for reckless driving in Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been charged with reckless driving, among other charges, after fleeing from police in Worthington, Minnesota and driving through multiple backyards in Sibley, Iowa on Thursday morning.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Plentyhorse, 29, allegedly crashed his car in Otter Creek, southwest of Sibley, and took off on foot before being apprehended by a Osceola County Deputy.

He faces charges of eluding, reckless driving, interference with official acts, failure to maintain control, multiple stop sign and other traffic violations.