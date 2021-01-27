Sioux Falls man arrested for reckless driving, drug possession

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25 year old Sioux Falls man is behind bars on drug and reckless driving charges.

Police say it started Tuesday morning, when someone reported a man slumped over in a car at 25th and Minnesota.

When an officer arrived, the man reportedly woke up and drove off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually crashed into a snow bank.

Authorities say Jacob Schmidthinrichs climbed out the window and tried to run away. Investigators say they found marijuana and meth inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 