Sioux Falls man arrested for reckless driving, drug possession

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25 year old Sioux Falls man is behind bars on drug and reckless driving charges.

Police say it started Tuesday morning, when someone reported a man slumped over in a car at 25th and Minnesota.

When an officer arrived, the man reportedly woke up and drove off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually crashed into a snow bank.

Authorities say Jacob Schmidthinrichs climbed out the window and tried to run away. Investigators say they found marijuana and meth inside the vehicle.