SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of starting a fire.

It happened around 2 Friday morning north of the area of 41st Street and I-29.

When police arrived they found some items on fire in the street.

Officers found a second fire smoldering near a house.

“A neighbor had heard some noises and used their home surveillance to kinda piece together what happened,” Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemmens said.

The information led police to Daniel Brisbin, who was in the area.

He was arrested for one count of reckless burning.

Police say the house was not damaged.

This isn’t the first time Brisbin has been in trouble for starting a fire. He was also arrested in September for trying to set a tree and a bush on fire by using hand sanitizer.