Sioux Falls man arrested for possession of meth in a drug-free zone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars facing multiple drug charges after police pulled him over near an elementary school.

Officers pulled over 33-year-old Anthony Richards just before 11 p.m. near Lowell Elementary on Wednesday. Police say the vehicle he was driving was seen pulling away from an apartment a few blocks away following a gun shot report.

During the traffic stop police found meth and a gun in the car. Richards faces several drug charges including possession with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone.