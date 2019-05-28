Sioux Falls man arrested for leaving baby locked in car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls man is accused of abuse and cruelty to a minor after someone found a baby locked in a car.

Police say someone heard crying outside a downtown hotel on Saturday evening, and discovered a one-year-old alone in a locked car. One of the windows had plastic covering it instead of glass so the person tore through the plastic to get the child out.

Police say the car belongs to 39-year-old Desmond Jones, who says he had nothing to do with it and blames the child's mother. Police haven't been able to track her down.

The child is OK. Police turned the one-year-old over to the Department of Social Services.

