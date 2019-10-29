Sioux Falls man arrested for kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A convicted sex offender, with an extensive criminal history and a gun, is accused of kidnapping a Sioux Falls teen. The 18-year-old was watching T.V. with friends at the GreatLIFE at 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue, on Sunday night. That’s when police say a man walked in with a gun and made one of the teens drive him across town.

In addition to being on South Dakota’s sex offender registry, court papers say 30-year-old Jared Hallstrom served prison for grand theft, burglary and drug charges. He is currently on parole, and police have arrested him a handful of times this year for things like DUI and drugs.

He faces more than a half dozen new charges… after police say he showed an 18-year-old gun at GreatLIFE then made him drive him to several hotels. Despite Hallstrom’s extensive record, the victim is okay.

“The victim wasn’t harmed at all, the guy didn’t ask for anything other than that ride, so no loss or theft that happened, the victim reported that to police, it was yesterday morning we found out where he was, officers found him inside a hotel room, he was taken into custody without an incident,” Sioux Falls Police officer, Sam Clemens said.

When police arrested him, they say they also found a meth pipe with residue on it. Hallstrom is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

And that’s not all.

He also faces several charges for a string of crimes outside city limits in Minnehaha County. KELOLAND News spoke with someone with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say at about 7:45 Sunday night – more than an hour before the incident at GreatLIFE, Hallstrom is accused of stealing a vehicle. At some point, authorities say he was also involved in a crash at the landfill.