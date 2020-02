SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping and beating his girlfriend.

22-year-old Ombledza Schulte faces a long list of charges. Court papers say he and his girlfriend had just left a bar earlier this week, when he became upset and starting yelling and hitting her.

The victim told police he refused to let her get out of his pickup and drove her around for hours. He was arrested Wednesday.