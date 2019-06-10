Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating an officer

An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of impersonating an officer.

Police say Friday evening, two cars got into a minor crash at the Midco Aquatic Center.

That's when a man reportedly came up to the drivers saying he was an off-duty officer and that he would handle the investigation.

Authorities say he took down the information of the 16-year-old driver and drove her to a relative's house.

That's when the teen called police.

"The way he was talking, she said the way he was driving, he was kinda all over the road and honking and yelling at people. There's was just a lot of things that I think after he left that just didn't quite add up," Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Christian Kezar for impersonating an officer.

Clemens says off duty officers don't investigate crimes.