LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a crash near Lennox over the weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene 10:43 Sunday morning.

During an investigation, authorities say it was determined that the driver was heavily intoxicated. A breath test revealed he was four times the legal limit.

The 25-year-old did suffer minor injuries. He is charged with DUI, open container, littering and careless driving.