ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after officials found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to the Alcester Police Department, the 52-year-old male driver indicated substance abuse during the traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted and a dime bag with a white crystal-like substance inside was located. Officials say the substance was later identified as Methamphetamine.

The male was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with two traffic violations; no valid driver’s license and the stop sign violation.