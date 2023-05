SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a 45-year-old resident of the city for disorderly conduct as well as sexual exploitation of a minor.

David Saylor

David Brent Saylor allegedly made gestures “simulating masturbation” to a sixteen-year-old girl.

Police say Saylor is familiar with law enforcement.

We’ll take a closer look at this case and Saylor’s criminal history later tonight on KELOLAND News.