Sioux Falls man arrested for disorderly conduct and making a terrorist threat Saturday night

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of threatening to burn down several blocks after he couldn’t get his vehicle out of a tow yard.

Police say around 10:30 Saturday morning Mark Burgess went to a tow business near 6th and Kiwanis.

Employees let him get something out of the car. The item turned out to be a baseball bat. Burgess started threatening employees with the bat so an employee called police to issue a trespass notice

Burgess became very upset and said he would come back and burn down the business. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and making a terrorist threat.