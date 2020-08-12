Sioux Falls man arrested for child pornography

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars facing multiple counts of child pornography.

Christopher Matson is charged with five counts of possessing child porn and one count of taking and sharing pictures without consent.

Sioux Falls police arrested Matson last week following a month-long investigation. A hard drive was turned over to detectives that allegedly contained child pornography produced by Matson.

According to court papers, they contain photos and videos of juvenile males who appeared to have been taken with a hidden camera in the bathroom of Matson’s home.

Matson remains in jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests