Sioux Falls man arrested for child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars facing multiple counts of child pornography.

Christopher Matson is charged with five counts of possessing child porn and one count of taking and sharing pictures without consent.

Sioux Falls police arrested Matson last week following a month-long investigation. A hard drive was turned over to detectives that allegedly contained child pornography produced by Matson.

According to court papers, they contain photos and videos of juvenile males who appeared to have been taken with a hidden camera in the bathroom of Matson’s home.

Matson remains in jail on $25,000 bond.