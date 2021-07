SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 47-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight accused of child abuse.

Police were called to a home on the west side of the city Monday night.

Investigators say Charles Ropp hit a one-and-a-half-year-old over the head.

Officers say the child did not have any serious injuries. Ropp is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor.