SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to sexually entice a 15-year-old girl on the internet.

The teenage girl was actually an undercover officer.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Michael Valleck on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance yesterday.

Valleck will appear in court again on March 13th.