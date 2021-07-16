Sioux Falls man arrested for assault, robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with an assault and a robbery.

Police say the incident started when a man and a woman got into an argument inside a home.

Authorities say the man was intoxicated and pointed a gun at the woman. The suspect then went to a gas station where officers say he tried to steal someone’s cigarettes and beer.

“The man was able to make it into his car, lock the door, but the suspect then used his hand and broke the window,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Dakota Thorstenson on a long list of charges including robbery, aggravated assault, abuse or neglect of a minor, and possession of a firearm by a former drug offender.