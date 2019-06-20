Sioux Falls man arrested for 7th DUI

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars following an unusual arrest involving a taser and a bottle of vodka.

Police caught up with Daniel Uhrich, Senior in a parking lot on the east side of town. He was relaxing in the backseat of a pickup.

Police say when they asked him to get out, he climbed to the front, started his truck and tried to roll up his windows. An officer reached inside and tased him.

In the truck, police say they found a bottle of vodka and a marijuana pipe. Officers arrested Uhrich for his seventh DUI. Police say his blood alcohol level was .255 — more than three times the legal limit.