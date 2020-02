SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail after leading South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers on a chase Monday night.

Authorities say it started around 11:30 p.m. when authorities tried making a traffic stop near 41st Street and Marion Road.

The driver didn’t stop and took off triggering a pursuit. The chase ended near 9th Street and Western Avenue.

Cody Spielmann of Sioux Falls was arrested without incident; charges are pending.