SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have more information regarding the Friday night crash that led to a man getting arrested.

Police say Friday afternoon a man had stolen a running car and in the process injured two people.

Later on, officers found the stolen car and when they attempted to pull it over, the car led officers on a pursuit.

The suspect driving the stolen car ran a red light at 10th and Cliff and hit another car.

The driver attempted to run but was caught a short time later. And a passenger remained in the car.

The driver Chad Martin Jr., a 26-year-old from Sioux Falls was arrested for aggravated eluding, DUI, hit & run, reckless driving, resisting arrest, vehicular battery and more.

The passenger, Isiah Williams, a 31-year-old also from Sioux Falls was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.