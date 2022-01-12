Sioux Falls man arrested, facing assault and kidnapping charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assault and kidnapping.

Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, police got a call from someone who saw two people fighting in a car.

When police caught up to the vehicle, it stopped briefly and a woman jumped out.

The driver took off but was stopped by officers a short time later.

“Once he picked her up he threatened her. There were times when she tried to get out and wasn’t able to get out because he pulled her back in and assaulted her. That final time that’s when police ended up finding the car, he stopped briefly, she got out and he drove away. But then later was stopped,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Jason McBurnie was arrested on several charges including aggravated assault domestic, kidnapping and robbery.

Police say the woman was not seriously hurt.