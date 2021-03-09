Sioux Falls man arrested after unintentionally shooting through ceiling of apartment below

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after police say he accidentally fired a gun through his apartment floor and into the apartment below.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of West 11th Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday. The caller said they heard a gunshot come from the apartment above them and pellets from a shotgun came through their apartment ceiling.

After checking surveillance footage, police discovered the man who fired the gun left the building with a bag. Police say they found meth and marijuana inside the apartment and a stolen shotgun was located in a car parked at the building. Nobody was injured.

Police arrested 33-year-old Casey Blaine of Vermillion on drug charges, reckless discharge of firearm, possession of firearm by a former drug offender and possession of stolen property.

Authorities say they aren’t sure where the shotgun came from.