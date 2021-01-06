Sioux Falls man arrested after threatening people with machete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he threatened two men with a machete outside of a Sioux Falls gas station.

Authorities say Andre Matthews, Jr. approached two men in the parking lot of a gas station at 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue just after midnight Wednesday. Police later caught up with Matthews and arrested him for aggravated assault and DWI.

In police briefing Wednesday morning, officer Sam Clemens said a similar call came in Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The caller said they were threatened by a man with a machete in the area of 2600 East 8th St.

Clemens says no charges came from the previous call, but police believe the calls were related to the same suspect.

“That victim didn’t want to do anything; he didn’t want to make a report. So we don’t have any charges related to that, but it sounds like it was probably the same guy,” Clemens said. “It was the same description, and obviously there’s not a lot of people running around with machetes.”