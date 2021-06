SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail Tuesday night facing an aggravated assault charge.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, police say two men were in a car when they got into an argument.

The driver up pulled out a knife and started stabbing the passenger.

When they stopped at a red light the victim jumped out. He was later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The suspect, Tanner Elwin Banks was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.