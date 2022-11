SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges.

Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder.

The police used their vehicle to block the suspect, but that’s when he tried to flee by ramming into the police vehicle.

Gary Lee Bordeaux, 38, of Sioux Falls was arrested for aggravated assault and drug charges.