Sioux Falls man arrested after punching, kicking woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after punching and kicking a woman early Sunday morning in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Justin Phaengdara is facing aggravated assault domestic charges along with property damage and resisting arrest.

Police responded to the report around 5 a.m. at an apartment in the 600 block of 81st Street.

Clemens said a 22-year-old woman was driving when Phangdara allegedly punched her and broke other objects in the car. When the car stopped, he dragged the woman out of the car by the hair and kicked her several times before another man separated the two before police arrived.

Police said Phaengdara was drinking alcohol and they aren’t sure what made him upset.

The woman had minor injuries.