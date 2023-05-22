SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a frightening weekend for a Sioux Falls woman.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She thought she was being followed by a white pickup on Saturday night, so she got a ride from a Lyft driver.

Police say the white pickup showed up again, this time trapping her and the driver in a cul de sac.

“The person in the truck basically blocked the road, got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the two people. Basically, the Lyft driver and the other victim,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested the man in the pickup for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chaun Brison and his son told officers he was upset because someone had banged on the door of his home earlier in the day, and thought one of the victims may have been involved.