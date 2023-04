SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a 21-year-old after he reportedly shot a dog.

Luke Ouellette

Police say many people in a house on the 3300 block of South Westbrooke lane were drinking and messing around with guns.

Police say Luke Ouellette loaded one of the guns and accidentally shot and killed a dog.

He is accused of cruelty to animals, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and reckless discharge of a firearm.