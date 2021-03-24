Sioux Falls man arrested after driving over retaining wall on 10th Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who went over a retaining wall with his vehicle in Sioux Falls has been arrested and facing several charges.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the man went over a retaining wall at the 3200 block of East 10th Street Tuesday night. The man told police he was on his phone and wasn’t paying attention.

Authorities determined that the 25-year-old man, Dalton Morrison, was under the influence of something. Officer Clemens says they believe Dalton was huffing or ingesting a substance and was arrested for DUI and a few traffic violations.

