Sioux Falls man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of a stabbing a woman while she was driving.

Police say the incident happened late last night. The woman was driving and the man was in the passenger seat.

Authorities say the man got upset about something and stabbed the woman in the leg. The two later stopped in a parking lot near downtown Sioux Falls and called police.

“Initially they gave some other story about somebody else was involved and whatever, but once the officers sorted everything out they figured out that it was the man that stabbed the woman in the leg,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Officers arrested Melson Begay on charges of aggravated assault and false impersonation. The victim was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries.