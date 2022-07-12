SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car led authorities in Brookings on a search for the driver and suspects.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 205th Street and 468th Avenue in rural Brookings County.

Authorities said they responded to the crash which obviously resulted in injuries to the occupants, who all fled the scene.

Deputies learned the car was stolen from Sioux Falls and started a search with a drone and K9.

Tyler Addy, 37, of Sioux Falls, was found hiding in a drainage ditch and arrested. Addy was charged with possession of stolen vehicle, hit and run resulting in injury and property damage, obstruction and false impersonation.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Amanda Silas, of Sioux Falls, was found hiding in a shelter belt and arrested. She is being charged with obstruction.

Both Addy and Silas were taken to the Brookings hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash and as precaution for heat exhaustion.

Two other suspects are believed to have fled the scene.

Authorities thanked local residents who offered help and observations.