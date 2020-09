SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of trying to rob a Taco John’s.

Police say around two a.m. on Saturday, a man walked up to the drive-thru window of the restaurant along East 10th Street.

Investigators say the man started using a traffic cone to bang on the window.

The suspect then reportedly said he had a gun while demanding money.