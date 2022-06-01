SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing a list of charges after being accused of stealing a car at gunpoint.

Around 7:30 Tuesday night the victim was giving three people a ride.

Police say he stopped near 10th and Spring to drop them off… that’s when one passenger pulled a shotgun out of a duffel bag and pointed it at the victim.

The driver got out and the suspects took off with the car.

“It was probably about a couple hours later we had another officer that saw that stolen car and tried to stop it and there was a pursuit that happened,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police were eventually able to get the car stopped.

Jose Uribe was arrested on a list of charges including aggravated assault, robbery and eluding.