Sioux Falls man accused of rape arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening accused a raping a woman this weekend.

Police say it started with a group of people walking near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Authorities say the group started to disperse, leaving a man and a woman alone.

That’s when investigators say the man raped the woman.

“He had strangled her, he threatened to kill her. When the officers were talking to the victim, she didn’t even remember police had arrived, so she had blacked out at that point when the suspect was on top of her and strangling her,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested Tab Stoneman on charges of second degree rape and aggravated assault.